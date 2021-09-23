State Police At Stonington Natural death
UPPER MAHONOY TOWNSHIP — Toropers assisted the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office with a death investigation between 1:57 and 2:34 p.m. Sept. 20, along Old State Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers reported the death of Raymond Myers, 50, of Mountain Top, was natural.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash at 6:24 a.m. Sept. 19 along Erdley Church Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Michael D. Spaide, 45, of Selinsgrove, went out of control in a left curve, left the roadway, struck a street sign and fled the scene prior to notifying police, troopers noted. Spaide was belted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and numerous traffic violations, police noted.
Hit and run
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash which was reported at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 14 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
An unidentified vehicle traveling south in the right lane struck the rear tires of a tractor trailer driven by Joseph D. Hoffman, 44, of Mount Pleasant Mills, troopers reported. The vehicle continued without stopping, police noted.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A man and woman, both of Selinsgrove, were cited after an alleged incident at 3:58 p.m. Sept. 21 along Attig Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers responded to a domestic and reported Lataya Raggi, 38, had thrown a pedestal fan at Juan Matos, 34, and that Matos had thrown a water bottle at Raggi.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Two Middleburg women were cited after troopers responded to a report of harassment at 9:31 p.m. Sept. 20 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Carol Rearick, 56, and Cindy Ross, 49, were cited after the two allegedly engaged in a physical altercation.
Harassment
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a reported harassment via text message reported at 7:17 p.m. Sept. 21 along Pine Swamp Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
The victim was reportedly a 13-year-old Richfield girl.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 22 at the rear of a 7-Eleven store at South Wausau Road and JC Mobile Home Court, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
A 2008 Kia Optima was allegedly parked at the rear of the store while McLane plastic totes were being stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted, however a driver was cited for immediate notice of accident to police department after their vehicle went down an embankment and struck a building.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:59 a.m. Sept. 19 along Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by an unnamed person, attempted to back into a parking stall, went down an embankment and struck the apartment building at 1615 Sycamore Road, police noted.
Theft of vehicle parts
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone took a catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to Construction Specialties, Muncy, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported between 8:20 a.m. Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. Sept. 15 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers arrested a Tresckow man after he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 1:35 a.m. Sept. 5 along I-180 eastbound, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Caleb montanero, 36, was arrested, police said, after the stop of a 2015 MBW 328I.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was cited after she allegedly engaged in an argument with a sales associate over a cell phone.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:!5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Xfinity, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Izalia Vazquez, 25, was cited after an alleged incident with the associate, a 57-year-old Williamsport woman.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A black purse/backpack was found along Poco Farm Road and contents of the wallet indicated ownership belonged to Sarah Baier, of the Williamsport area.
State police was not able to contact Baier. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700. The item was found at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.
State Police At Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — State police announced stationary and roving DUI patrols will be conducted at various times Sept. 25-28 along various roads in Columbia County.
