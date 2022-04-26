TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District Board of Education voted Monday night to approve the adoption of the proposed final budget for the 2022-2023 school year and the purchase of a new literacy curriculum program, K-5 Wonders.
The proposed final budget of $25,622,079 leaves the district with a deficit of $318,000. The vote on the final budget will be held at the May board meeting.
The taxes to accompany this budget would include a real estate tax increase of 0.64 mills for Montour County and 1.72 mills for Northumberland County, and a decrease of 0.04 mills for Union County.
The vote to purchase the Wonders K-5 literacy curriculum from educational publisher McGraw Hill, at a cost $227,017.68 for six years, stirred some controversy.
Clarissa Paige, a Warrior Run parent, objected to the implementation of the new curriculum and said it contained aspects of social emotional learning and critical race theory.
Board member Linda Shupp said the school is currently using a textbook that is 14 years old and that a new option was needed.
She said the committee that researched the curriculum offerings reviewed the programs extensively and felt Wonders K-5 was the best option for literacy instruction.
“At this point in time, we didn’t identify anything in the materials that are inappropriate,” Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston assured Paige, “However, in the future, if there are materials identified as not in line with our local board values, those specific materials can be identified as consideration for removal.”
Board member Gail Foreman was the only dissenting vote on approval of the purchase, citing similar concerns over social emotional learning.
Board President Douglas Whitmoyer said the board met earlier that evening with Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, to walk through the new elementary school and see the progress being made.
Mike did not give a report but Whitmoyer said, “There’s wonderful things happening out back.”
High school representatives Jason Wood, senior, and Emma Pick, junior, presented on behalf of their classes, giving an update on student activities as the school year draws to a close.
Wood said the senior class has been active in planning activities for their final weeks, including the baccalaureate service and the class trip, as well as choosing a senior gift.
Pick reported that the student council paired up with the high school’s special education department to help run an egg hunt at the elementary school on April 13. Following the success of the event, she said this event will be held again in the future.
The board also voted to approve the resolution for 2022-2023 Lycoming Career and Technical Center budget for $2.4 million. This budget requires a two-thirds affirmative vote from participating school districts and a majority vote of all directors of the member schools.
Whitmoyer said the center is looking at its highest enrollment ever, with 365 kids signed up to attend.
Hailey Boyer, a senior, gave a presentation on her studies in the automotive program at the Lycoming Career and Technology Center. Boyer, who has been in the program for three years learning about and working on brakes, steering, suspension, electronics and engines, said she grew up around automotive work, fixing trucks with her dad and grandfather.
“They always told me that I was a female in a man’s world,” said Boyer, who will attend University of Northwestern Ohio in the fall. “I always thought I was never going to be able to make it, and then Rosie the Riveter always inspired me, because she was female in a man’s world too.”
Whitmoyer told her, “You’re on your way young lady.”
In other business, the board approved:
• The resignation of Brent Gordner, high school business/cooperative education teacher, effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
• The resignation of Ryan Keller, technology aide at the elementary school, effective April 13.
• The resignation of Brad Peace, high school golf coach, effective immediately.
• The hiring of Michelle Black, emotional support paraprofessional, assigned to the elementary school, $11.75 per hour.
• The following athletic positions: Micah Burden, assistant girls junior high soccer coach, $1,710.00; Joe Bowman, assistant varsity football coach, $3,600.00; Gary Meehan, assistant varsity football coach, $3,600.00; Jack Galer, head junior high football coach, $3,150.00; Chris Long, assistant junior high football coach, $2,700.00.
• The purchase of security cameras for the new elementary school, for $46,947.79.
• The purchase of new science tables for $15,147.68.
• The school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The Flex Time Memorandum of Understanding between the Warrior Run School District and the Warrior Run Education Association for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Elementary School Citizen of the Month, kindergartner Gabrielle Maza. Maza is the daughter of Kyle and Candice Maza of Turbotville.
The meeting concluded with an executive session of the board.
