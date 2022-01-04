MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council named a new president Monday night at its reorganization meeting.
Republican Richard Fry was named president of the board, replacing long-time president and Republican Beverly Hackenberg. Republican Matthew Wagner was named council vice president.
Republican Bradley M. Sauers, newly elected to council, was sworn in. Hackenberg was also sworn in for a new term and Wagner was sworn in for a full term having previously filled an unexpired term on council.
Jarred Fry was named to fill the unexpired term of the late Tod Steese who died in mid-December.
Mayor David Cooney was also sworn in for a new four-year term. Cooney was both Democrat and Republican nominee in November voting.
Council members and the mayor are paid $150 per month.
