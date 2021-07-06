WATSONTOWN — An organ which has been played in Watsontown for 129 years has a fresh sound, thanks to a $78,000 restoration project.
Larry Pruett, president of the Lancaster County-based Columbia Organ Works, has been working — along with several of his employees — over the last two weeks to reinstall the organ at Trinity United Church of Christ. The work is expected to wrap up this week.
“I’ve been taking care of this organ since 1983,” Pruett said. “It was installed in 1892.”
According to Pruett, the organ was built in Erie by A.B. Felgemaker.
He said the organ was “in really good shape” up until about five years ago, when issues started to crop up.
Pruett said the church likely purchased the organ for $1,200 to $1,500.
“Twenty years later, you could buy a car for $400,” he said, while exemplifying the significance of the original purchase price.
John Ravert, an area piano teacher who also restores pianos, is the church organist. He started there as the choir director, in 2006.
“This was a project the church needed to do,” he said. “It was helped by a lot of people.”
According to Ravert, funds were provided by the church women’s group, a member who gave a sizable contribution and numerous other donors.
Pruett said the leather on a component of the organ known as the bellow needed replaced.
“Eventually, the organ would’ve stopped playing,” he said, if the work wasn’t completed. “The church decided while the organ is out, let’s fix everything that may become an issue.”
Pruett and his crews removed the organ from the church over a three-day period in January.
“Every single piece of the organ (needed to be removed),” he explained. “It had to be individually disassembled and wrapped in bubble wrap.”
Pruett and his crews carefully labeled each piece of the organ as it was taken apart.
“There are close to 1,000 pipes in the organ,” he said. “Easily, there were 10,000 different parts to take out.”
In addition to replacing the leather, what Pruett classifies as “all of the organ’s perishable components” were replaced. It was fully restored and cleaned while at his company’s facility in Lancaster County.
Ravert has been able to play the organ as it’s been pieced back together, and he’s noticed a change in its sound.
“The work is stellar,” he said. “There’s the continuity to the sound that come from the pipes that wasn’t there... The job that was done was just excellent.”
Pruett said his company was established in 1987 and has 11 employees.
Columbia Organ Works typically has several major projects ongoing at the same time, with additional work lined up to follow.
“Right now, we have an organ from Emory University, in Georgia, that we’re restoring,” Pruett noted.
Ravert said the Trinity United Church of Christ organ will be rededicated in the fall. An organ recital will also be planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.