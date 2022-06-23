Watsontown Police Prohibited offensive weapons
WATSONTOWN — Damien Younger, 29, of Watsontown, was charged after police said he was found in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon during a traffic stop.
The stop was conducted at 5:37 p.m. June 18 in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Eugene Jones, 75, of Watsontown, has been charged with harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11 a.m. June 19 at Liberty Terrace Apartments, Watsontown.
Police said Jones threatened someone during an ongoing neighbor dispute.
State Police at Milton DUI
WATSONTOWN — Tyler Kirsher, 18, of Watsontown, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers said they conducted at 9:24 p.m. June 3 at Main Street and Cherry Alley, Watsontown.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:51 a.m. May 28 at Stamm and Muddy Run roads, Turbot Township, Northuymberland County.
Troopers said Trevor Bowers, 32, exhibited signs of impairment when stopped while driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Middleburg man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 11:46 p.m. June 20 along University Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Adam Hummel was driving a 2007 Suzuki-American at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, throwing Hummel from the Suzuki. He was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Yunus Zengin, 25, of New York, N.Y., was not injured in a crash which occurred at 5:42 p.m. June 20 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 205, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry driven by Zengin lost control and struck a guide rail. Zengin was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — An Ohio woman sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 8:45 a.m. June 20 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 224, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Francesca Thompson, 25, of Mentor, Ohio, lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. Thompson, who was not belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected serious injury. A 1-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury, while passenger Timothy Thompson, 26, of Mentor, was nor injured.
Francesca was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:59 p.m. June 19 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2014 Subaru Forester driven by Ethan Kline, 32, of Milton, went off the roadway, down an embankment, and struck a sign, guide rail and embankment. Kline, who was not belted and uninjured, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Summer Deitrich, 19, of Montgomery, and a 16-year-old Montgomery girl were charged after allegedly becoming involved in an altercation with a 21-year-old Montgomery woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 5:08 p.m. June 20 along River Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Deitrich is accused of using her car to block a vehicle driven by the 21 year old. Deitrich and the teenager then allegedly exited her car and engaged the 21 year old in a physical altercation.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Jenna Hively, 31, of Danville, has been charged after allegedly having physical contact with Vicky Flora, 59, of Danville.
The incident occurred at 9:36 a.m. June 17 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 2022 Can-AM ATV and a 2022 Kawasaki were reported to be stolen from Kurtz Motorsports.
Troopers said the stolen machines were loaded into a white, enclosed box truck at 10:07 p.m. June 19 along Bryson Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft
COOPER TOWNSHIP — James Hovenstine, 56, of Catawissa, reported the theft of three lawn ornaments — valued at $837 — from Brookside Nursery.
The theft was reported at 2 p.m. June 19 at 1502 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Lewisburg man reported a fraudulent credit card transaction related to a Walmart purchase — for $210.94 — he did not authorize.
The transaction was reported at midnight June 17 on Hoffa Mill Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.