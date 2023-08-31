LEWISBURG — Mother Nature may not have cooperated for the week Lewisburg marching band students and color guard took to the field on Newman Road for the traditional week of band camp, but Dan Schwanger, band director, said that didn’t stop them from making the most of the time.
“It was such a weird mixture of hot temperatures and rain,” he said. “The first day we didn’t even get outside.”
Even with the need to take cover inside from time to time, everyone came prepared to work hard and, by the time the week was over, they had a show ready to go.
The title of this year’s show is “Michael Jackson, King of Pop.” Four of Jackson’s most popular songs are played, including Billy Jean, Bad, Man in the Mirror and Thriller.
This is the first time Schwanger has done a show featuring Jackson, but he said he had several students express interest last year, so he decided to give it a shot.
“I get that every year from students — that they want a certain show,” explained Schwanger. “This year, one student in particular did her homework and found places where this music was online and available through my music supplier, so she actually helped flush it out a little bit.”
The show is about 10 minutes long, the standard length for a halftime show.
“We have to be careful not to go too long,” he said. “There are, of course, time restrictions because it is halftime so we have to make sure it fits without running over.”
The three weeks prior to the beginning of the football season is spent learning not just the music, but the movements on the field.
“Someone writes the drill (the movements the band makes during the show),” he explained. “Band camp is spent to learn those movements mainly.”
Schwanger noted that there are some “inherently unique” issues this year that he hasn’t dealt with in the past.
“We are experimenting with the different placements of things,” he said. “This is the first time we have really had a color guard doing choreography for some selections, and so our biggest challenge for them is to learn the drill for four songs and the choreography for four songs. It’s a lot to put on their plate, but the payoff will be pretty good visually.”
This year’s marching band has approximately 70 kids performing, the same as the last few years.
“Numbers haven’t fluctuated too much post COVID,” said Schwanger. “During COVID, we saw some numbers go down but that happened throughout the region. Every band director is dealing with the same thing.”
Schwanger said he is hopeful that numbers continue to grow.
While the Lewisburg Marching Dragons don’t compete, they do participate in a couple events just for fun, Schwanger said.
First up will be the Susquehanna Valley Marching Band Showcase, held Sept. 27 at the Milton High School; and the Calvacade of Bands in Williamsport on Oct. 14.
Having something like that on the calendar — even a little later in the season and even if they don’t necessarily “compete,” Schwanger said, gives students a goal to work toward beyond the standard football halftime performances.
“It gives us an opportunity to see other bands in the area, what they’re doing and how they might handle something differently,” he said. “Kids always come back from those experiences excited to keep going with their marching season too.”
The kids also get the chance to see other area bands perform, which they normally don’t get to do.
“It’s more of an educational experience,” said Schwanger. “Even though we are’t competing, we will still get comments from the judges and can still do some level of the scoring with a rubric. We do it in a way that it doesn’t put us in direct competition with other bands our size.”
The Lewisburg Marching Band is being led this year by Drum Majors Vivian Vance and Naafay Bajwa.
