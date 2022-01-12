BLOOMSBURG — Anne Dyer Stuart and Betina Entziminger, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania English faculty members, will be featured guests for the Big Dog Reading Series at 6 pm. Thursday, Feb. 17 in Carver Hall, K.S. Gross Auditorium.
Stuart will read from her recently published poetry collection, What Girls Learn, and Entzminger will read from her recently published nonfiction book, The Beak in the Heart: True Tales of Southern Misfit Women.
The Big Dog Reading Series began in 2000, bringing nationally-recognized and regional poets and writers to present public readings and interact with students through class visits and workshops. The Series was started by Professor Jerry Wemple and Claire Lawrence to contribute to the University's creative writing program.
