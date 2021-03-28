LEWISBURG — Just over two years ago, then Rep. Fred Keller stood alongside members of Moms Demand Action on Gun Violence on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg and voiced his support for Act 79 — which made it easier for law enforcement to take guns from domestic abusers.
Then, Keller represented the 85th District in the Pa. House of Representatives. Then, he vowed that Act 79 did nothing to infringe upon the rights of responsible gun owners.
Fast forward to March 2021. Keller now represents Pa.’s 12 District in the House of Representatives in Washington. On Wednesday, March 18, he voted against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which lapsed in 2018.
That has the local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group scratching their heads. Additionally, Keller recently voted against H.R. 8: Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021. That bill passed the House earlier this month and has moved to the Senate.
Keller, in a recent press release, explained his opposition to H.R. 8.
“This legislation, as designed, would do nothing to keep guns out of the hands of criminals nor would either bill have prevented any previous mass shooting. All these proposals would do is infringe upon law-abiding citizens’ constitutional rights to defend themselves and their loved ones,” Keller said. “I have long supported targeted solutions to improve school safety, support mental health services, and address the root causes of gun violence. Unfortunately, rather than working to advance common-sense solutions that all Americans can get behind, House Democrats have chosen to push far-left legislation that undermines the NICS background check system, violates the privacy of law-abiding gun owners, and allows the federal government to indefinitely delay the legal purchase of firearms — trampling the Second Amendment protections enumerated in our Constitution. If our goal is to curb the illegal transfer of firearms, we should not be punishing the millions of legal gun owners who have done everything right.”
“We’re very shocked and very disappointed that Fred did not take action on these basic gun-sense measures,” said Lauren Peck, local group lead for Moms Demand Gun Sense in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Members of the local Moms group converged upon Soldiers Memorial Park Saturday to sign postcards expressing their displeasure with Keller on the two recent votes, as well as raise awareness about the continued effects of gun violence in America.
Peck said the Moms group is non-partisan, and understands there are responsible gun owners, hunters, target shooters and more, especially in Pennsylvania.
The level of gun violence in America, and locally, though, she said, warrants attention.
“In Pennsylvania, you can purchase a gun online, through a private sale, a gun show, and not have to undergo a background check,” said Peck. “For law-abiding citizens, a background check is not a problem.. It’s a most basic level of safety.”
Peck cited statistics that show 100 Americans die each day from gun violence, and in Pa. 12 alone, there were 68 firearms deaths by suicide in 2019.
“Moms feel we can protect the rights of responsible gun owners and protect citizens,” said Peck. “We need Rep. Keller to that and we’re not sure why he has not.”
Peck said the group has not had any discussions with Keller, but welcomes the chance to address the issued with the congressman. The recently sat down with Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) to discuss the Be SMART, which advocates for safe gun storage where minors are in the home.
“We absolutely welcome these conversations,” said Peck. “We don’t think it’s a partisan issue.”
Keller was one of 172 Republicans to vote against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.
