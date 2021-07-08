LEWISBURG — Felony sex assault allegations implicating a Snyder County man were dismissed Thursday at a preliminary hearing.
Justin D. Holmes, 42, of Selinsgrove, faced counts which included rape of child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and two counts of aggravated indecent assault with a complainant less than 13 years old, all felonies.
Two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure forcible compulsion were also dismissed.
Two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors were held for court. Holmes will be arraigned on the misdemeanors Monday, July 26, in Union County Court.
The allegations originated in 2008, according to the initial filing, and were activated by a ChildLine investigation. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe noted what was presented did not support the accusations.
Troopers contacted Holmes in February following a separate arrest for fleeing and eluding law enforcement. Holmes denied all accusations at the time.
The online Pennsylvania Judicial System portal indicated Holmes will be scheduled for plea court in Union County on the separate felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and numerous summary counts.
On Monday, July 12, Holmes is scheduled to be arraigned on a misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia charge in Lycoming County.
