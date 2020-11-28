LEWISBURG — Reaction was mixed to a photo posted on social media depicting a local State House member apparently after a state ban of on-premises alcohol sales went into effect.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) was photographed holding a cell phone at 5:01 p.m., Thanksgiving Eve at a tavern, one minute after a one-night state prohibition of sales for consumption in bars or restaurants took hold. A half-full glass of an amber liquid was in his other hand.
"Happy Thanksgiving Governor Tom Wolf!" was the message over the photo posted Thursday, an apparent reference to the governor's order which was meant to inhibit gatherings which could further the spread of COVID-19. The order stopped sales, but permitted consumption on-premises through 6 p.m. Rowe was not wearing a facial covering, which was permissible during eating or drinking while seated.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO was reportedly among the sources of several thousand posts.
“My team at the Hospital is working diligently with more sick people than you can imagine," it read. "This type of post by a leader in our region at Thanksgiving is demoralizing.”
Others called Rowe "a disgrace," referred to the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 or were laced with profanities. One purported Rowe voter vowed to not vote for him "next time."
Supportive comments were posted by a Julie Lipman, who questioned why the governor restricted sales on a busy bar night. The comment also predicted many out of state shoppers at stores on Friday morning will have failed to self quarantine as mandated by the state.
Dan Kriebel, who praised Rowe, noted "sensitive, paranoid liberals will be mad at you." Emoji with "thumbs up" and other comments were also posted by supporters.
However, several posts questioned the extent of defiance shown by the State House member, noting the time of the photo and that consumption was permitted for an hour after the ban took effect. They included comments by Justin Corey and Mary Bannon.
Still additional posts complained that posts critical of Rowe were deleted from the Facebook page.
Rowe replied to an inquiry on Friday afternoon.
"Several months ago, (Gov.) Wolf marched in a BLM (Black Lives Matter) protest with thousands of maskless protestors in violation of his own orders. When asked by the press about his hypocrisy, he claimed that BLM was important to him and therefore was justified in flouting his orders," Rowe responded. "By that standard, any Pennsylvanian should be justified in flouting Gov. Wolf's arbitrary and capricious orders as long as it is a reason that is important to them.
"What is important to me is showing support for the second-largest industry in Pennsylvania," he concluded. "And the millions of people who rely on that industry to pay their heating bill and put food on the table for their children."
Rowe has been critical of past state mandates, notably those governing facial coverings. Sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption legally resumed at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.