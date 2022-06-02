WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University Provost David Ward announced the dean's list for the spring semester.
To be named to the dean's list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students named to the list include:
• Alison Gardner of Milton
• Brilee Slodysko of Watsontown
• Cameron Wayne of Coal Township
• Gretchen Fullmer of Milton
• Hope Harrington of Milton
• Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township
• Philip Davis of Milton
• Rachel Kern of Milton
• Lindsey Kieffer of Lewisburg
• Malorie Linder of Lewisburg
• Makenzie Psarakis of Milton
