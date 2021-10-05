SHAMOKIN DAM — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) heard Monday from several dozen students who were perhaps non-traditional but definitely career driven.
Keller, a House Education and Labor Committee member, visited the Shamokin Dam location of the Empire Beauty School. He was accompanied by Frank Schoeneman, Empire Beauty School CEO, and managers of the location.
In a group meeting, Keller heard from students who in some cases had to delay their education for a variety of reasons. Delays were attributed to family difficulty, less-than-ideal personal choices or indecision at that point in their lives.
Among them, Kayla Pietewicz, of Shamokin, who started in a high school vo-tech program.
“Even though I knew when I was younger, this is what I wanted to do, I was just in class to mess around,” Pietewicz said. “When I became serious, I (realized) I have to make a lifestyle out of this.”
Keller commented afterward that the training offered by Empire was supportive of students who may soon be successful entrepreneurs.
“Everybody needs to be able to define themselves and get the education that fits what they want to do and their needs,” Keller said. “This is the second location I’ve visited (including) their outstanding people and great students.”
Keller said some in Congress hoped to limit options for students who choose training from for-profit schools.
“There are people who think that the only way to do it is through government-funded institutions,” Keller said. “Here is a perfect example of people who can get a valuable education in a career field they want to do.”
Keller noted that the Department of Education did not rate for-profit trade schools on the level of nonprofits. Though previously not successful in amending related legislation, Keller said another attempt would be made to right what he called a wrong.
Meantime, Schoeneman asked how many of the students had sought other education before enrolling at Empire. A number of hands went up in response. Yet nearly all hands went up when students were asked if cosmetology and beauty-related fields were areas they found that they always wanted to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.