LEWISBURG — A World War II veteran, who was instrumental in founding the Union County World War II Honor Roll, has passed away.
Al Hess died Wednesday, March 30. He was 95.
A 2016 article which appeared in The Standard-Journal detailed a harrowing experience Hess endured while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Hess was part of a convoy delivering supplies to war-ravaged Europe in late 1943 and 1944. Aboard the USS Joseph Smith, he was part of 26 naval gunners. A torpedo struck the ship Jan. 11, 1944, just off of the coast of Iceland.
Hess was one of 13 Navy personnel to take refuge in a box raft, as the ship sunk in 40 minutes.
“It was cold, and windy,” he recounted, in the 2016 article. “The cold weather gear was efficient until it was wet, then it added another 50 to 60 pounds. We were told after we were ashore that the water was so cold, we would have never made it (without being rescued).
“We didn’t say much,” he remembered. “We just got as close together as we could. If anyone on that raft was being as truthful as they could, we didn’t think we were going to make it.”
The men were rescued by a British frigate, the King Cup, which happened to be lost in the area.
Hess was later part of a crew which delivered war supplies to England, prior to the Normandy invasion.
For decades, Hess was involved with veterans causes in the Susquehanna River Valley.
A 2019 article which appeared in The Standard-Journal noted Hess was one of seven members of a committee formed to restore a Civil War memorial, located at South Third Street and University Avenue in Lewisburg.
Many of those same committee members were involved in the launch of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade. Hess volunteered with the parade for years.
In a 2021 article which appeared in The Standard-Journal, marking the 18th anniversary of the Union County World War II Honor Roll, Hess recalled working with the late Drew Machamer to found the honor roll.
In the article, Hess said an honor roll previously existed in Lewisburg, but was destroyed after it deteriorated.
“We talked briefly about it and the old, original honor roll,” said Hess, as he scanned the names of the honor roll. “The 1946 honor roll had roughly 1,300 names on it and that’s as far as it got.”
Discussion continued over the years and through research, 2,260 names of Union Countians — who served during World War II — were collected for inclusion on the honor roll.
Over the years funds were raised to support the $250,000 project to build the monument, which rests in the heart of the Mifflinburg Community Park between the Little League field and the community pool. It opened with a public dedication Nov. 8, 2003. Of the 2,260 names etched in bronze, 59 lost their lives in the war.
Hess volunteered hours with organizations including the American Legion and the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council.
An additional article focusing on Hess will appear in a future print edition of The Standard-Journal.
