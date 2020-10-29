COVID cases increase in 6 local counties

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases across a six-county area in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Confirmed cases in Northumberland County increased by 21, and now stand at 1,455 since the onset of the pandemic in March.
Confirmed cases increased by 11 in Lycoming County, eight in Columbia, seven in Snyder and three each in Union and Montour counties.
No new deaths were reported across the six county area.
Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,202 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 202,876 since the onset of the pandemic. Forty-four new deaths were also reported, bringing the total attributed to COVID-19 to 8,762.
Local cases by count are:
• Northumberland County, 1,455 cases (112 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,022 cases (41 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 917 cases (32 deaths)
• Union County, 659 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County, 424 cases (17 deaths)
• Montour County, 276 cases (11 deaths)
