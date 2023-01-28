MILTON — A process that leads to a change in tax rates reveals the complex, and interconnected, relationships between residents, businesses and schools that sustain a community.
“When we, as a district, are preparing our budget, we kind of work backward,” said Derrek Fink, business administrator for the Milton Area School District. “We propose how much we need to generate in local taxes in order to offset our expenditures. From that, we have to calculate how we will get there.”
Every November, each county sends the school district a list of its total assessed value. That essentially adds up all the properties — both residential and business — within the taxing district.
“That total number, times the school district’s proposed millage rate, gives us what our tax revenue would be,” Fink said. “The millage rate is the amount of tax dollars you’re gonna pay for every thousand dollars of assessed values for your home.”
However, the assessed value of a property — which is generated by the county assessment bureau — is neither a static nor a fixed value. For instance, Fink said businesses can appeal their assessed value.
“Then the school gets informed that they are appealing for a decreased assed value. At that point, we can contest that,” Fink said, noting that the school can then seek its own appraisal. “Typically what happens is we go through that process and we meet somewhere in the middle. If our appraisal comes in at a higher value and theirs is lower, we often will split the difference there.”
There are no businesses within the Northumberland or Union County portions of the Milton school district that are currently in the appeals process. However, in recent years, a number of Milton Area School District businesses have contested their assessed values. In Union County, Fink said those include Susquehanna Motor Company, White Deer Commons, and GAF LLC, among others. In Northumberland County the list includes ConAgra Foods, Weis Markets, American Home Foods and the ACF Industries property now owned by Mr. Milton LLC.
“In Union County, just between four large taxpayers, (decreased assessment values) resulted in a $4.5 million assessed value decrease,” Fink said. “On the Northumberland side, a little over a dozen businesses had a total assessed value decrease of $5.6 million.
“Commercial properties typically have much higher assessed values, so a decrease for their assessment can have an impact on the overall total assessments for the county,” Fink explained. “This is where a decrease in assessed values for commercial properties within the district can have an impact on residential taxpayers.”
During a presentation of the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year, Milton administrators announced that property owners within the district could see a 7.26% tax hike. Because Milton is a multi-county district, it is required to equalize any change in taxes across both Union and Northumberland counties.
One issue the school district faces when calculating tax rates has to do with when counties were last assessed.
“Our Union County taxpayers have had a full countywide reassessment done in 2006," Fink said. "Northumberland county hasn’t been since 1972. That actually leads to some of the difficulties we have as a school district when it comes to determining what our tax rates will be for each county.”
Northumberland County is home to a number of Keystone Opportunity Zones (KOZs), which eliminate specific state and local taxes — in areas that have been identified as underdeveloped and underutilized — for a specified number of years. The goal of a KOZ is to encourage economic development.
“Keystone Opportunity Zones are interesting because, in the short term, we give up collecting the revenue from those businesses via tax collection,” Fink said.
However, the long-term goal of KOZs is that businesses will reinvest more money in their properties, in turn, increasing their values.
“It’s kind of a short-term pain, long-term gain for us,” Fink said. “Eventually, over time, that tax abatement goes away and they will pay the full amount on what should be a much more valuable property. If we have more businesses in our school district with increased assessed values, that means that we don’t have to raise millage rates to meet our tax collection needs, and everybody benefits from that.”
For now, the Milton Area School District has a seven-year funding projection in place to get it to the point where its budget is balanced, by 2030. It is currently unknown when Northumberland might seek an updated reassessment on property values within the county.
