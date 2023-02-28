TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million elementary school — which is set to open at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year — could be falling behind its original substantial completion deadline.
“Substantial completion means occupancy. We’re very close to that,” said Ben Mike, of the construction management and consulting firm Fidevia. “We’re very close to getting the certificate of occupancy. We’re getting near the end.”
At Monday night’s Warrior Run school board meeting, Mike reported that most of the tack boards are finished and that there has been great progress on the wooden ceiling.
“On Tuesday, we’re expecting the sprinkler company to be back to finish,” said Mike, noting that there was some minor work to do in the pump house.
The sprinkler testing was completed a few weeks ago.
This week, a vendor is expected to put the countertop on the circulation desk in the library, and painters will remove old paint from the mechanical room. On either Wednesday or Thursday, the tile vendor will complete more caulking, and the sign vendor is expected to finish interior letters and wall decals. However, Mike noted a slight delay in the installation of the rubber floors and a need to still have the elevators inspected.
School board President Douglas Whitmoyer raised concerns about whether Mike was still planning for March 7 to be the day of substantial completion.
“Is it going to be ready on March 7? Probably a couple days beyond it,” said Mike.
He said they still have about three days of work left to complete the main corridor, and noted that eciConstruction — the company that holds the contract for general construction — had to find a new metal fabrication company, further delaying the completion of the handrails.
“There’s gonna be punch list items that can continue,” Mike said, referencing things like ceiling blocks, touch-up paint and cosmetic things. “By nature, what a punch list item is can run beyond the anticipated date of completion”
Board Member Jennifer Muele asked what would happen if contractors moved on to other jobs and the district was unable to get them back to complete their work.
“We are going to hold eci to keeping these workers here and getting the job done. The contractor is obligated to stay on the job and do the punch list items,” said Mike.
“From where I’m sitting, it just feels like the pace has slowed down considerably as far as the major completion here,” said Whitmoyer. “The next time we meet is the 14th. I hope that we’re not discussing finishing woodwork on the 14th.”
The board approved the resignation of Director of Special Education Julie Petrin, effective on or before April 17. Petrin has accepted a position with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CISU).
To fill Petrin’s position, the board approved the transfer of Amanda Velte from middle school principal to director of Student Support Service, effective April 3. Velte will be paid $94,000 in her new position.
In other business, the board approved:
• A $9,900 quote from Eslinger Lighting Inc. for upgrades to middle school auditorium lighting.
• A $19,351 quote from ClearView Asset Protection for exterior door sensors for the middle and high schools.
• The purchase of an electric scissor lift, from Lift Inc., for $13,595.
Gianna Moser, a second-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.