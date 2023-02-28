Warrior Run Board

Warrior Run school board members and administrators recite the pledge of allegiance. From left, Dan Truckenmiller, Solicitor Michael Wiley, Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston and Doug Whitmoyer.

 BY MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million elementary school — which is set to open at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year — could be falling behind its original substantial completion deadline.

“Substantial completion means occupancy. We’re very close to that,” said Ben Mike, of the construction management and consulting firm Fidevia. “We’re very close to getting the certificate of occupancy. We’re getting near the end.”

