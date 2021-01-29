MONTOURSVILLE — In anticipation of winter weather throughout much of Pennsylvania on Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel.
Effective at noon on Sunday, Jan. 31, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways that align with Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line; and Interstate 78, 81, 83, 84 and 380; and Interstate 80, from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey state line.
Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added, depending on changing conditions.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and motorcycles.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible.
If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. High winds and freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows there were 151 crashes resulting in three fatalities and 81 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.
