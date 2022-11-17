Lycoming slates December art exhibit opening

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Art Gallery is gearing up for the unveiling of its annual faculty art exhibition on Friday, Dec. 2, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. The works of six artists will be on display through Feb. 18, for a show that is free and open to the public.
The 2022-23 Art Faculty Show will include the following artists:
Seth Goodman
Goodman, associate professor of art at Lycoming College, will show paintings that connect to the social and political dysfunction of our times. Celebrity and class worship, the culture wars, and the politics of disinformation become a part of the content of Goodman’s work. His paintings poetically unearth truths that hide just beyond the folly and the fiction of the topical movements of the day.
Goodman teaches painting, drawing, 2-D design and curatorial methods. He exhibits his paintings, drawings and mixed-media work internationally. His paintings examine various cultural expressions of identity as it relates to America’s class structure. Acting as a form of social critique and self-reflection, the work comments on restrictive and unjust social conventions and climates.
Andrea M. McDonough
McDonough is a secondary art educator and K-12 art curriculum coordinator for the Williamsport Area School District. She also supports the art and education departments at Lycoming College.
“I collect materials and incubate ideas, gently, before engaging in a process session. Acrylic gel lifts from vintage National Geographic magazines serve as organic shape accents or grounding subjects. The intuitive assembly of graphite lines, acrylic paint sections, and paper collage lays the foundation for a drawing meditation. Coming into the moment through a body scan, I draw or paint lines that are a reflection of my breath moving through my chest and guiding my hand. If the lines are created with my eyes closed, I may trace or repeat the lines to solidify the portrait of the breath. The entire process is sealed with a magnifying layer of epoxy resin, archiving the experience.”
McDonough holds a Pennsylvania K-12 Art Education Certificate and a Pennsylvania PK-12 Supervisory Certificate in Curriculum and Instruction.
John McKaig
McKaig, professor of drawing and figure drawing at Lycoming College and Bloomsburg University, creates pictures that help him explore the idea of escape, sexuality and ideas of mortality and passage after life, and about how to deal with trauma and healing from that trauma.
McKaig received a B.F.A. in printmaking from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and an M.F.A. in printmaking from Syracuse University, Syracuse, N.Y.
Manuel Moreno Lee
“My work focuses on narrative-driven stories and themes of culture, nature, technology, and human identity using a wide range of mediums. While I prefer working on traditional techniques to create my films, the exploration of new technologies is essential in the development and creative process,” said Moreno Lee, assistant professor of digital art. “ For Lumens, my fascination with the absence of light led to the concept behind the film while exploring the ideas of hope and personal achievement,” he said.
Moreno Lee earned his B.F.A. from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and his M.F.A. from Rochester Institute of Technology in Film and Animation. Moreno Lee is a 3D generalist and artist whose work has been screened at festivals globally, winning several awards. As a freelance animator, he has worked in Boston, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Rochester, N.Y. He works in a wide range of mediums to create narrative-driven work in both 2D and 3D.
Andreas Rentsch
Works on display by Rentsch, associate professor of art at Lycoming College and chair of the department, were drawn in response to photographic documentation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rentsch considers the Pandemonium series to be a microcosm of our society, in which friction, antipathy, and ill feeling dominate our interactions with one another, ultimately dividing us.
Rentsch received his B.F.A. from Les Ecoles d’Arts Appliqués in Vevey, Switzerland and his M.F.A. in Studio Art from Stony Brook University.
Howard Tran
Tran will show works that explore the Chinese and Vietnamese philosophies that are influenced by Buddhism and Taoism — stressing simplicity, worship of ancestors, the cycles of life, and connection to nature.
Tran’s artwork ranges from figurative sculpture to abstract two-dimensional pieces. Utilizing traditional and non-traditional materials, he creates pieces that emphasize texture and symbols and reflect his Chinese Vietnamese background. He received his M.F.A. in sculpture from Boston University in 2000. He received his B.F.A. in sculpture from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco in 1998. His work has been exhibited nationally in solo and group exhibitions. Tran teaches sculpture, figure modeling, and drawing at Lycoming College.
The Lycoming College Art Gallery is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 25 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
For more information, visit www.lycoming.edu/art/gallery/22-23.aspx.
