Lycoming slates December art exhibit opening

Artwork by Andrea McDonough, which will be on display at the Lycoming College Art Gallery

 Provided by Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Art Gallery is gearing up for the unveiling of its annual faculty art exhibition on Friday, Dec. 2, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. The works of six artists will be on display through Feb. 18, for a show that is free and open to the public.

The 2022-23 Art Faculty Show will include the following artists:

