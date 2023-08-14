WILLIAMSPORT — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will hold a veterans resource fair and in-person benefits discussion called “Let’s Talk, Vet 2 Vet” on Monday, Aug. 28, at Penn College’s Professional Development Center, 1 College Ave., Williamsport.

The resource fair will kick things off from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by the panel discussion from 4:30 to 6. The event is a collaboration between DMVA, the Lycoming/Clinton Veterans Coalition and Penn College. This is the third such event that the DMVA has held across the commonwealth this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.