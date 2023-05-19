LEWISBURG — A fourth candidate has joined the race for three seats on the Union County Board of Commissioners. There may also be a Democratic candidate for district attorney on the ballot.
Sharon Koppel was successful in her write-in campaign to have her name appear on the ballot as a Democratic candidate for commissioner. She will join fellow Democrat Stacy Richards on the ballot.
Republican incumbents Jeff Reber and Preston Boop will also appear on the ballot.
Brian Kerstetter, a Republican candidate who lost out on his bid to have his name appear on the ballot as a candidate for district attorney, secured enough write-in votes to appear on the Democratic ticket for the post, if he chooses to accept the nomination.
Union County Elections Director Greg Katherman said Thursday his office was still tabulating write-in votes cast in Tuesday’s primary. However, he confirmed both Koppel and Kerstetter secured enough votes to have their names appear on the ballot.
“Most Democrats in Union County understand we only get one commissioner seat in November, even though the ballots always offers to vote for two,” Koppel noted. “Some voters wanted the option of a second candidate. With Stacy Richards’ support, I threw my name in as a write-in because she and I believe we need to put forward qualified and experienced candidates. My goals for county commissioner are to help Stacy win the election in November.”
“I appreciate receiving the vote of confidence from so many,” Richards said. “It’s my honor to serve.”
As for the Democratic write-in votes for Union County district attorney, 331 were recorded.
In Tuesday’s primary, Republicans voted 2,187 to have Robyn Zenzinger on the ballot in November. She edged out Kerstetter for the party’s nomination. He garnered 1,894 votes from Republicans.
