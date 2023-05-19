Koppel secures slot on November ballot

Sharon Koppel

LEWISBURG — A fourth candidate has joined the race for three seats on the Union County Board of Commissioners. There may also be a Democratic candidate for district attorney on the ballot.

Sharon Koppel was successful in her write-in campaign to have her name appear on the ballot as a Democratic candidate for commissioner. She will join fellow Democrat Stacy Richards on the ballot.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

