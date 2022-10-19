Cuban percussionist, piano prodigy to perform at Weis Center

Pedrito Martinez and Alfredo Rodriguez

 Provided by Anna Webber

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome Cuban street percussionist Pedrito Martinez and classical piano prodigy Alfredo Rodriguez at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Painted in the broadest of strokes, the stories of Rodriguez and Martinez may seem similar: Both started life in Havana, discovered their gifts and passions for music and headed to the United States, where they melded the music of their homeland with a wide variety of influences, each in his own deeply personal way.

