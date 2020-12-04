MILTON — A special visitor from the North Pole made stops Friday evening in upper Northumberland County, riding on fire trucks while waving to children across both Milton and Watsontown.
Separate tree lighting ceremonies were held in both communities. Rather than Santa being able to visit up close with children due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was paraded throughout both communities in fire trucks, waving at curious children who were standing on their porches and along the streets.
The Milton Fire Department escorted Santa throughout the borough to Lincoln Park, where the community's Christmas tree was lit.
In Watsontown, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department escorted Santa through the community as part of a caravan of lights. That community's tree was lit in the area of the canal boat pavilion.
Santa will be making additional visits to both communities in the coming weeks, while observing proper social distancing.
While Santa's arrival in Milton was held as part of Milton WinterFest Committee activities, The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) will be hosting visits with Santa at his house along Broadway, in the area of the Coup Agency building.
Santa will greet children outside the house, from 9 a.m. to noon today, and again on Dec. 12 and 19.
Today also marks the WinterFest Committee's second annual Sleigh Run, to be held along Bound Avenue. Registration takes place between 2 and 3 p.m., with the race starting at 3.
Teams of three to five people will be competing in sleighs made to be pushed along the roadway. Small prizes will be awarded.
Also in Milton, a snowflake hunt will take place beginning Monday, and running through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
A snowflake will be placed in the window of various Milton businesses. Individuals who spot the snowflake should take a selfie with it, and post it to the Milton WinterFest Facebook page. Small prizes will be awarded.
Santa will also be making appearances throughout the holidays in Watsontown.
Today, Santa will be picked up at his house near the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge and driven through the borough to the former Watsontown Elementary School building, where drive-thru visits with Santa will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Drive-thru visits will also be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 19, at the former school building.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 11 and 18, Santa will be driven through Watsontown, to wave at children.
The holidays will conclude in Watsontown with a fireworks display, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.
