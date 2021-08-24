BLOOMSBURG — Beginning Thursday, Sept. 16, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present "Airness" by Chelsea Marcantel.
"Airness" is a comedy about being authentic to your true self, letting go of your inhibitions and accepting others as who they are. When guitarist Nina enters an air guitar competition, she thinks the whole thing is pretty silly, but she soon discovers it takes real talent and charisma to become the champion.
"Airness" marks a return to live, in-person performances for BTE in the Alvina Krause Theatre.
BTE is also celebrating a return to the stage for Aaron White (D Vicious), a longtime friend of the company and guest artist who is starting his candidacy to become a full-time ensemble member. The passage of time also sees a return to the Alvina Krause stage for founding BTE member James Goode (announcer) as an emeritus performer. The cast also features ensemble members Amy Rene Byrne (Cannibal Queen) and Andy Hubastsek (Facebender), as well as, guest actors Marisol Rosa-Shaprio (The Nina), Dominic Santos (Golden Thunder) and Jon Schultz (Shreddy Eddy).
"Airness" runs through Oct. 10.
Season tickets and subscription packages can be purchased by visiting BTE’s website www.bte.org or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.
"Airness" is intended for a mature audience as it contains sexual themes and adult language.
