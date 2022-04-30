SUNBURY — Susquehanna Valley CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Voices for Children (SVCASA) recently announced the start of a new series of training classes.
The 30-hours of online training starts at 6 p.m. Monday, June, 6 and continues Mondays and Thursdays for four weeks. Applications were available online at www.susquehannavalleycasa.com or call 570-988-2200 for more information.
Jen Rempe, SVCASA development director said volunteers go through a screening process and are asked to provide references. Volunteers need to be age 21 or older and able to pass clearances before being sworn in by a county judge.
SVCASA volunteers speak up for the best interest of a child in the court system. They may be in a foster home and attending court hearings. Abuse or neglect are sometimes part of their stories.
Volunteers conduct an investigation while reporting to a case manager. The results of their investigation is written and entered into the court record.
"The case manager and the volunteer goes to court with the child," Rempe added. "Often the judge will use that report in making a decision."
Case Manager Louise Campana stressed that the work done by a SVCASA volunteer is independent of investigations done by public agencies.
"We're not obligated to follow anybody's recommendations but our own," said Campana. "Often times a judge will gain a clearer picture of families from the report."
Rempe said training is furnished by the national Court Appointed Special Advocates organization.
"It's like having a Zoom class," Rempe said. "It's enabled us to recruit from wherever and work outside of work schedules. It is much more convenient for volunteers."
Areas addressed in training include learning to work with a variety of socioeconomic groups and developing sensitivity to what is faced by foster children or children separated from their families.
"There is a sense of time that is very different for children than it is for adults," Rempe said. "Three months to an adult is no big deal, but that is a long time for an 8-year-old."
Campana said actual cases were used in training with names changed.
"We'll take a volunteer from the beginning of the case to the end of the case," Campana said. "It is like actual hands-on training."
Campana said volunteers meet with agencies like Children and Youth agencies, doctors, teachers, therapists and counselors. "Centers of influence" for the child could also include neighbors and relatives.
The legal system has been enlightened of late, Rempe said, with tactics in place to encourage family preservation.
"(Children) might not be in foster care, they might still be with their natural parents and have what is known as 'in-home dependency,'" Rempe said. "Children and Youth may have legal custody while parents have physical custody."
The trend not only allows natural parents another chance to work with their children but also is an incentive to improve a situation.
Each volunteer gets one family at a time, though it was noted that some families may have multiple children.
"It is one-on-one in that we try to have one case for the volunteer," Rempe added.
SVCASA operates in Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Lycoming counties. Though volunteers may be residents of any county where SVCASA operates, Rempe said most volunteers want to work in the county court system where they live.
Witnessing progress in a family can be worthwhile, Campana said, as she has seen positive results from steps families have taken.
"They've come back and they've learned and they've grown," Campana said. "It is amazing to see it."
New office space was being sought for SVCASA which would be used for meetings of families, children and volunteers. It would be more accessible than previously donated space and in downtown Sunbury.
"We're looking for space close to the courthouse because we do so much business in the courthouse," Rempe said. "We've identified a couple of good places and are in the process of obtaining them."
Rempe noted SVCASA recently hired a new executive director. Zabrina Finn, a Bucknell University alumnus, brought 16 years of leadership experience at the Bloomsburg Women's Shelter to the job.
Corey Mowery, SVCASA board president, said the need is most apparent in Lycoming and Northumberland counties.
"We are serving about 30 children in Northumberland County," Mowery said. "Which leaves about 60 children which could be served. That is a significant need."
Mowery said the biggest hold-up to serving more children is finding individuals "interested in making a profound impact on a child's life."
SVCASA's Seventh Annual Superhero 5K Run Walk is planned for 10 a.m. today at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park. Visit www.runsignup.com to register.
