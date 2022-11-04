LEWISBURG — A former Bucknell University student now has 44 counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy charges against him for allegedly videotaping others using urinals at a campus night club.
Matthew A. Nowell, a senior at Bucknell, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the additional charges on to Union County Court Tuesday, and was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.
Bucknell University Public Safety officials allege Nowell, 21, of White House Station, N.J., installed hidden cameras in the bathroom at Swartz Hall at the Uptown on-campus night club and entertainment venue, where he worked as student manager.
According to Bucknell Public Safety, two cameras were found in the men’s restroom and Bucknell officials allege Nowell was videotaping other students for more than a year.
Bucknell officials were alerted to Nowell’s actions after police in New Jersey allegedly found child pornography on a computer owned by Nowell. On the computer, police said they also found video clips of men using the urinals at Swartz Hall.
Bucknell officials say they found 162 videos on Nowell’s computer, with 363 men observed using the urinals.
Nowell’s formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 6, before Judge Lori Hackenberg.
University officials say Nowell is no longer a student at Bucknell.
