WATSONTOWN — James Hoffman was a war baby.
A middle child of a family that included five children, he made his debut on earth just a few months before Japan staged a surprise attack on American military installations in the Pacific, effectively ending America’s isolation from a war that had already been active in Europe for two years.
“I tried to get into the military but I had bladder problems,” said Hoffman. “I was upset because we were a military family. My younger and my older brother served in Vietnam. One was military police and the other was a mechanic that worked on airplanes.”
Hoffman’s father served in the Philippines and his uncle in Germany. It is easy to see why he is so supportive of veterans.
“Every time I see one, I go out of my way to shake their hand,” Hoffman said.
In 2022, he received a Distinguished Supporter Certificate from the World War II Veterans Committee — a division of the American Veterans Center — acknowledging his steadfast support of veterans since October 2016. He also received a certificate from The National WASP WWII Museum, which is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of the Women Air Force Service Pilots, recognizing his “essential role in preserving the memory and history” of women air force pilots.
A former delivery boy for the newspaper now known as The Standard-Journal, Hoffman has lived in Watsontown for the last 50 years. He worked primarily at Conagra and Chef Boyardee, a Milton company that itself was commissioned by the U.S. Military into producing Army rations. Hoffman was an infant when that occurred.
While he never served in the military, Hoffman has fought plenty of his own battles at home.
After being diagnosed with prostate cancer, he participated in seven weeks of chemotherapy until he was cleared of the disease. These days, he still makes trips to Geisinger every six months for regular checkups. It was during some of these routine visits that Hofffman discovered his physicians’ assistants were also veterans.
“They were both airborne. They both worked at Geisinger and they had me as a patient,” said Hoffman.
For Hoffman, his appreciativeness of veterans extends beyond their time of active service, and into the daily fabric of American life in which services finds new life in the form of community relationships and honest work.
Hoffman is perhaps most active in supporting veterans groups, but he is also broadly invested in supporting other causes that are close to his heart, including The Nature Conservancy and the ASPCA.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
