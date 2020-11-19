MILTON — Voting closes at noon Friday in The Standard-Journal’s Pet of the Year contest.
Standings as of this morning:
Missy Herr, 2,551; Tom Delcamp, 2,041; Lucky Pebbles Delcamp, 1,041; Midnight Delcamp, 1,041; Bella Wert, 860; Yukon Jack Newton, 510; Wildfire Rosado, 311; Ginger Reitz, 200; Bruizer Radel, 100; Sophie Zublick, 44; Marley Padilla, 42; Myah and Millah Padilla, 42; Cujo Zublick, 42; Sophie Griffin, 35; Bear Hill, 25; Remington Hill, 25; Rico Hill, 25; Milo Mahon, 10; Pumpkin Minnick, 10; Bandit Muffly, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.