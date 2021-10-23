Bicyclist struck, killed

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 77-year-old Lewisburg man died after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle Friday night in the area of 3038 Colonel John Kelley Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said Samuel Sauder was riding a Trek bicycle at 7:08 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Colonel John Kelly Road when he was struck from behind by a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Liliya Borisova, 28, of Milton.
Sauder, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, where troopers said he died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers noted the bicycle had front- and rear-facing lights. It was also noted that a cell phone was determined to not be a contributing factor to the crash.
Borisova, who was belted, was not injured, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The William Cameron Engine Company responded to the scene, along with Milton fire police.
