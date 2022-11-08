TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District elementary students are hoping that in 100 years their descendants will have glimpse of what life was like in 2022.
A ceremony filling a time capsule — which will be placed in the cornerstone of the new Warrior Run elementary school building — was held Monday at the school, which remains under construction.
Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston told students that “in 100 years your great-great-grandchildren will open the box and take a look at all you’ve put in it.”
Around 20 teachers, school staff, students and parents gathered in front of the school for the ceremony, while trees were being planted and mulch being spread at the new facility. The new school has been under construction for nearly two years on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
The new 99,000-square-foot building is a three-story structure designed to accommodate students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
District Principals Amanda Velte and Michael Freeborn read the names of students in kindergarten through sixth grade who took part in the ceremony, by placing certain items in a metal box to be placed inside the cornerstone, with the date 2022 engraved on the outside.
“I was very nervous placing the items in the box, but excited that this historical event in years to come might be opened by my great-great-granddaughter, that’s if I have a great-great-granddaughter,” said fifth grader Shiqi Chen.
Among the students placing items in the time capsule were:
• Xander Hess, who placed construction pictures of the new school.
• Bria Shilling, who placed photos of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
• Shiqi Chen, who placed newspaper articles and a list of 2022 prices of household items.
• Lillian Yoder, who placed a lapel pin and a list of the top 10 Billboard hits into the capsule.
• Lucas Byler, who placed a list of school board members and administrators.
• Niko Torres, who placed a wooden block cut from the former Watsontown Elementary School.
• Chandler Wueschinski, who placed a T-shirt with a picture of the original Turbotville Elementary School.
• Vanessa Shultz, who placed a copy of The Standard-Journal.
• Kellen Kemble-May, who placed a 2021-2022 elementary school yearbook and coins from the Turbotville National Bank.
After the items were placed inside the metal box, Edmiston screwed shut and placed it inside the cornerstone, to be placed on the northwest corner of the new elementary building.
