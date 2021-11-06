PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
Cathleen Wiggs, of Waverly, N.Y., will present the program. Her quilts have been displayed on front covers of two magazines, along with her patterns. She will be telling a story about the Civil War. Her grandparents, George and Collins Koons, lived in Hughesville when she was a child.
Members are asked to continue donating to Quilts of Valor. A member of the guild, Billie Blakeney, is a Pennsylvania state coordinator for the group. Contact her for more information at 570-683-6189.
Guild members making gifts or items to be sold at Quilter's Corner should contact Mary Ritter at 570-713-5636 or jmritter@pdd.net.
