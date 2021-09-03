LEWISBURG — It’s been a couple of years, but a color guard returned to complement the Lewisburg Marching Green Dragons in 2021.
Instructors Katherine Wilde and Erin Finnegan brought instructional expertise to the color guard team, now more than half-a-dozen members strong.
The two attended Bloomsburg University and have been coaching young performers since. For the new team, they recommended lots of practice and not being afraid to ask questions.
Finnegan said they would stick with flags and dance for the first year. Rifles or sabres could be added, but “it’s one piece of equipment” at a time would be the best way to go.
Color guard members came to the team from diverse backgrounds.
“We’re lucky to have gymnastics talent,” Wilde said. “They’ve incorporated that into their routine.”
Eighth-graders Emily Berge and Julia Opperman came from dance and gymnastics. They credited muscle memory and practice under the guidance of their instructors for their progress to date.
Daniel Schwanger, band director, said the objective was to “see what would happen” with bringing back the color guard. He said they have exceeded his expectations to date.
There was still equipment in good condition from years past, but Schwanger noted equipment loans were common among color guards.
“There seems to be a bit of a culture among local color guards of being able to borrow and share equipment from other schools that have something they don’t need,” Schwanger said. “I think we’ve borrowed a flag or two.”
Schwanger said the color guard brings an added dimension to performances they have not had recently.
“There are certain periods of time in the field show when the band shouldn’t be moving because we want to make an impact by standing still,” he said. “In those moments that the color guard can really shine, because our eyes are drawn to that.”
The green, black and white uniforms of the marching band also tended to blend in with the turf and markings of a football field. Schwanger said the extra bit of color brought by the guard added to the pagentry of the halftime show.
