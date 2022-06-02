MILTON — Members of the Rotary Club of Milton were among more than 1,000 virtual attendees of an online video meeting with the Rotary Club of Kyiv International, which discussed the many humanitarian service projects its clubs have been carrying out as the war in Ukraine continues to displace countless of the country’s citizens and destroy its infrastructure.
Hosted by the Rotary Club of McMurray and Rotary International Zones 33-34, as well as the Rotary Clubs of Edina Morningside, Minn., and Cleveland, Ohio, Kyiv International Charter President Oksana Tjupa began by thanking the United States and its many Rotary clubs which have helped support Ukraine since the outbreak of the war on Feb. 24.
“Many rotary clubs are helping us and giving support, financial support to help Ukraine and its people,” she said.
Tjupa explained the efforts the international organization has been making to supply residents of Kyiv and surrounding areas, as well as refugees who have fled the country, with food, medicine, shelter, clothes and equipment amidst the fallout of the ongoing war with Russia.
“We are working as volunteers, all our businesses have stopped so these days we are only working as volunteers,” she said.
Rotary clubs across Kyiv and Ukraine have mobilized to deliver crucial items like water filters and heaters to under-equipped bomb shelters, tourniquets and other medical equipment to emergency responders, and to help groups like train conductors stay fed and outfitted.
“During the first months of war many social services could not cope with all the work… these people needed a lot of help and support,” Tjupa said.
Rotary Club Kyiv International has also helped to establish shelter for those fleeing violence.
“We have arranged about five shelters for IDPs (internally displaced persons)… for more than 1,000 people,” Tjupa said.
These shelters, which the clubs also work to supply with items like mattresses, pillows, baths, and hygiene supplies, hold between 100 and 300 people each and are usually set up in school buildings owing to their heat and infrastructure.
Volodymyr Bondarenko, governor for Ukraine’s Rotary International District 2232, also appeared on the call to highlight, via his son’s translation, some of the humanitarian accomplishments and growing membership of clubs in the district.
“Our district before war, the amount of Rotarians was 1,100, during the war it’s 1,160 Rotarians,” Bondarenko said. “That shows that our volunteer work during the war times showed to the people of Ukraine that example and lots of people, more and more people every day, want to stand along with us in the Rotary.”
Bondarenko said the district has secured 10 emergency medical vehicles so far, with nine more on the way. The district has also supplied a number of fire trucks and more than 200 electrical generators to those in need.
“Up to this day, we’ve received, in different humanitarian goods that includes hygiene, food, medicine, equipment, around $1 million. That’s what we can calculate and observe, but I think we’ve received much more that is not on the record,” he said.
When asked how Ukraine’s Rotary clubs communicated and organized with one another, Bondarenko shifted to the relationship with Russian clubs. Communication with those organizations broke down almost immediately, Bondarenko said, citing strong support among the Russian population for the war.
“As far as I know Rotary is a peaceful organization and it sticks to the four peaceful rules, and Russians now cannot answer to these rules,” he said. “That is why all Ukrainian clubs voted together to make this request towards Rotary International to take Russian Rotaries out of Rotary International.”
“I invite everyone, all districts in the U.S. and all those hearing us to do the same, because in this situation we need to show the right side and show the consequences,” Bondarenko added.
Former district governor Mykola Stebljanko highlighted the nearly $15 million in funds raised by Rotary clubs around the world to help support aid in Ukraine. Stebljanko said these funds can be applied for by those seeking to help Ukrainians both inside and outside of the country’s borders.
“Now this fund provides special disaster grants for every district over the world, especially these grants for Ukrainian districts and front line districts neighboring Ukraine,” he said.
Stebljanko also touched on the seemingly improbable growth of the Rotary clubs within the country, noting that there are 66 clubs within Ukraine, with two more soon to be recognized.
“Despite these difficult lives, we try to continue our service, and as said our governor, we are growing, that is incredible. Now, under shelling, we still create new Rotary clubs,” Stebljanko said.
