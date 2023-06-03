TURBOTVILLE — Authenticity, community, and sacrifice were all important themes reflected during Friday's graduation ceremony for Warrior Run High School Class of 2023.
“Each of us holds a unique set of traits and interests that help shape how we act on an everyday basis, and it is this unique nature that draws people together,” said Emma Podobinski, the class president.
Podobinski reiterated the importance of embracing one’s true self, even if doing so seems scary, as it is through the acceptance of our authentic selves that we find our way to authentic relationships.
“People don’t want to show their true selves out of fear of judgment. There is fear in posting the messy picture, or the video where you don’t like the sound of your laugh. However, some of the best bonds are created through people showing their true selves, without fear of judgment,” she said. “Being yourself draws people in with similar thoughts and beliefs, which forms bonds that are stronger than any other. As we grew and found ourselves throughout our schooling, we made those strong, authentic friendships with those around us, and these bonds carried us through our trials and tribulations.”
Allie Zaktansky, class valedictorian, explored similar ideas, though focused on reminding the audience of the importance of building and maintaining a sense of community.
“The relationships that we have created and the community that we’ve built during our time at Warrior Run has allowed us to learn the value of community and how we can carry it into our futures,” she said.
Zaktansky pointed to the broader community’s support of Warrior Run athletic programs as an example of how a community celebrates important relationships, and said the Warrior Run would always be home even as her and her peers embarked on different paths in life.
“We have grown up here in this close-knit community where we often have ties with so many others around us. This is the hard part; trying to take the aspects that we’ve learned from the safety of our community as we go out into the world, where it might be scary, because it’s inevitably different from where we came from,” said Zaktanksy.
Zaktansky offered helpful advice for how her fellow graduates can create a sense of community as they face down the unknowns of their respective futures.
“As I reflect on my experience transferring to this school and having to meet new people, I think about what it took to cultivate the relationships that I have today,” she said. “It required me to step out of my comfort zone and take initiative in meeting others.
“Once you meet new people, it takes authenticity in sharing who you are, but also open-mindedness in learning about someone else, similarly to our Watsontown and Turbotville (elementary) classes joining together as we entered fifth grade as one class.”
Holly Hollenbach, class salutatorian, reflected on her definition of success during her time as a student at Warrior Run.
“When I first became aware of the concept of class rank at Warrior Run during freshman year, my competitive nature was ignited. The idea that this was a race, something that I could win fueled a fire in me,” said Hollenbach. “I placed my worth in the end result, rather than in my dedication and ambitious character throughout.”
Hollenbach explored what it means to chase success, and how that chase can impact one’s own mental health.
“One of the main changes I tend to notice when people chase success is that their identities typically become misplaced. And yes, I’m talking to myself here too. I remember checking my grades on my family vacation and feeling sick to see that I had dropped from second to third,” she said. “As I reflect on these moments, and I should feel nothing but a sense of accomplishment and victory, I instead laugh at myself. It is incredible to think of exactly how fixated I was on that one thing, and how it changed me.
“I decided to sacrifice my sanity for what I viewed as success.”
Hollenbach closed her remarks by sharing what she’s learned about her own shifting relationship with concepts of success and winning.
“Everyone is extraordinary in their own unique, valuable, and individual way. So I encourage you to embrace your extraordinary. Your differences. And to realize that your identity lies not in what you can do or what the world thinks of you, but rather who you are as a person.”
