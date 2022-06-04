MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area High School Class of 2022, 184 strong, graduated Friday evening in a traditional ceremony at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
Graduates, parents, friends and teachers were addressed by Joshua Hauck, valedictorian, Claire Hayes, salutatorian and Anthony Serrano, speaker at large.
Dan Lichtel, in his final month as Mifflinburg Area School District superintendent, also offered remarks. Senior music students and the symphonic band provided the soundtrack for the proceedings.
With only a few hours left in their secondary school careers, graduates were confident for the most part.
Tyler Giangiulio said he expected to be joyful at first, but knew responsibilities were on the horizon. Though earning some money would be his first task, Giangiulio hoped to continue his education in music production.
Elliana Girton said it was a good day to graduate and look to the future, though she conceded it was tinged with sadness. College would come next but her course of study was as yet undetermined.
Reese Stahl said post-commencement unknowns could engender fear and sadness. A tech student, Stahl hoped to attend the Pennsylvania College or Technology or Bucknell University at some point.
"But there is stuff to look forward to with graduating," Stahl said. "If you look past all the bad stuff you can see a lot of good."
Max Shaffer said commencement would truly be a day for new beginnings. He described his plans as not foolproof and he would remain flexible.
Chase Barrett said he was heading to Susquehanna University and work toward a degree in education.
"I'm excited to meet new people and experience new parts of life," he said. "I'm probably going to commute my first year, but I'd like to experience what life is like on a college campus in the future."
Trinity Shannon and Paige Stewart, best buddies, had contrasting plans. Shannon said it was a joyful day and she was heading to Tennessee and online college while Stewart was in-person college bound.
"I'm ready to get out of here," she said. "It's exciting."
Kutztown University and a degree in English education were in the plans for Stewart, a future English teacher.
Meantime, Emily Walls said she was ready to finish high school. But getting away was a little scary. Her course of study at Mansfield University was as yet undecided.
Daytona Walter and Ben Hornig, National Honor Society scholars, offered their perspectives on the day.
"Despite a lot people not liking school, we spend most of our time with these people," Walter said. "It is kind of like another family, another home."
Walter said he planned to attend Penn State Altoona, then transfer to the main campus.
Hornig said he was glad to be done, but would continue his education at Susquehanna University.
