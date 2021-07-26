BLOOMSBURG — Albert Jones, a Lock Haven University alumnus and former member of its Council of Trustees, will serve as the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer (CDEIO) for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities, effective July 26. Jones' home office will be at Lock Haven University.
The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer will provide vision, leadership and guidance on a full spectrum of DEI and social justice matters for all three universities. In his new position, Jones will maintain a role in meeting the goals and objectives of the strategic plans for the universities and serve as a member of the presidents' cabinets. He will collaborate with all offices and colleagues on each campus, to drive progress in achieiving strategic priorities, and especially will work closely with the Bloomsburg University President's Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; the Lock Haven Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and the Mansfield University Diversity and Inclusion Council to drive progress in achieving strategic priorities for the universities.
Jones will also work with PASSHE Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Denise Pearson to advance system-wide DEI efforts aimed at developing and implementing outcomes-based strategies.
Most recently the human resources manager at West Pharmaceutical Services, Jones earned an undergraduate degree in business management from Lock Haven University (LHU) in 1999 and a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in 2003. Following his graduation from LHU, Jones returned to his alma mater as the director of human and cultural diversity. He was later named assistant to the president for social equity in 2003 before transitioning to the role of associate director of human resources from 2008-2013.
