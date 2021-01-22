Study indicates vaping increases chances of contracting COVID

SUNBURY — Individuals who engage in vaping are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.
That was one of several pieces of information about vaping which was touched on during a virtual vaping panel discussion, held Thursday evening via Zoom by United in Recovery, the Opioid Coalitions of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties, and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Dr. Perry Meadows, of the Geisinger Health Plan, said a recent study revealed that individuals age 13 to 24 who engage in vaping are two-times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those who don’t vape.
In addition, Meadows said the study discovered that individuals in that age group who vape or use tobacco products have a 6.8% increased chance of testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Meadows, those who vape or use tobacco products are at an increased risk for contracting COVID-19 as those practices damage the lungs, making the individual more susceptible to infections.
In addition, Meadows said individuals who vape tend to do so in groups, while not masked.
Paul Roman, assistant high school principal in the Selinsgrove Area School District, said the use of vaping products had been rampant in the school district. However, the trend seems to be slowing due to COVID-19.
He said vaping among students reached its height in the district during the 2018-2019 school year.
“At one point, we suspected that 60 to 70% of our students were participating in vaping at some point during the school week,” he said.
During the first four months of the 2019-2020 school year, Roman said 25 students were found to be in possession of devices used for vaping.
He said the district launched a campaign to educate students about the health dangers associated with vaping.
“I’d like to say this has possibly run its course,” Roman said.
Over the last year, he said said just four students have been found in possession of materials used for vaping. However, he said the school has had a 40% decline in students attending classes in person as families are opting virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Oden, of United in Recovery, said she conducted a survey about vaping through school systems throughout Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties.
Of the 90 individuals who responded to the survey, Oden reported that 97.6% said they did not vape, while 3.3% admitted to vaping.
Of the respondents, 97.8% were age 21 or over, while 2.2% were age 17 to 20.
According to Oden, the majority of respondents to the survey believe vaping is just a trend.
“There is a general lack of awareness among adults (about vaping),” she noted.
Other panelists included: Jennifer Campbell, dental hygienist; Kerry Davis, Northumberland County Prevention; and Ann Dzwonchyk, Evangelical Community Hospital. The panel was moderated by Sheila Packer, of Evangelical Community Hospital.
