Merz Trio to perform at Weis Center

LEWISBURG — The Merz Trio, a classical ensemble, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Weis Center.
The Trio features Lee Dionne on piano, Brigid Coleridge on violin and Julia Yang on cello.
The trio are known for their vibrantly dynamic programming, wide-ranging interdisciplinary collaboration and new arrangements of works for piano trio.
The trio are also known for their fluid and imaginative integration of music and text in their programming, ranging from their recital-theater piece built around Shakespeare’s Macbeth (“Those Secret Eyes”) to their recent debut album interweaving Ravel’s Trio with short pieces, poems and diaries of the era (“Ink,” August 2021).
At the Weis Center, the Merz Trio will bring together a series of diversely lyrical and stunningly rich works in a program called “After Vienna.”
Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
