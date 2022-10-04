ALLENWOOD — High school students often search to find a career path they are passionate about.
With a love of animals in mind, Milton Area High School senior Lydia Meckley is furthering her passion — and future career prospects — by serving as an intern at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland.
“I was really interested in getting experience, learning more about animals, and how to properly take care of them,” said Meckley.
Reptiland has all sorts of animals, such as lizards, frogs, snakes, turtles, parakeets and alligators. It is the perfect place for someone who has had a strong love of animals at a young age.
“Lydia rises to the challenge each and every time expectations are set for her,” said Milton Area High School agricultural science instructor and FFA Advisor David Bittner. “She began caring for more animals and volunteering at Reptiland as a way to give back while learning about exotic wildlife as well as animal care. Her career ambitions evolved through her experiences as she developed a passion for environmental biology.”
At her internship, most of the work Meckley does is cleaning and feeding the animals. She started on May 30.
“A lot of people think it’s fun and you get to play with the animals all day, but it’s cleaning and taking care of the animals,” said Meckley.
In addition, Meckley also also works at the parakeet room, where she sells and makes seed sticks.
“Usually if you hold (the sticks) up to the birds, they’ll land on the sticks,” said Meckley.
Meckley has learned many different things throughout her internship. She’s learned about all sorts of reptiles and amphibians, how to clean them, make sure they are OK and several animal facts.
“It’s gone really well, I really enjoy it,” said Meckley. “It’s given me a lot of experience for what I really want to do.”
So far, her favorite part of the internship is seeing all different kinds of reptiles and amphibians. Her favorite animals at Reptiland to work with are either the parakeets or the alligators.
“They’re all so interesting and some of them I haven’t even heard of before,” said Meckley.
Looking forward, Meckley hopes to study ecology and environmental science. She is hoping to attend either Susquehanna University or Bloomsburg University.
Aside from interning at Reptiland, Meckley is a member of the FFA and the Spanish Honor Society.
“Lydia is the leader in her classes, a mentor for younger students, and has a bright future in the environmental/natural resources industry,” said Bittner.
Meckley is the daughter of Tracy and Michael Meckley.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
