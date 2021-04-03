LEWISBURG — It's been said Ford's Model T not only introduced auto transportation to the masses but also helped usher in the modern world.
Rick Benjamin, Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO) founder and expounder of all from that era, said Henry Ford's Model T was a stroke of genius on several levels. It was mass produced and relatively inexpensive, which led to sales of 15 million over a 20-year production run.
The 1920s saw incredible growth in mass entertainment and communications. Benjamin said Ford's vision was just as revolutionary given the "newness" of auto transport and the lack of facilities for things like service.
"The other part was to make this thing so simple that anybody could learn how to drive it quickly," Benjamin said. "Pretty much anyone could fix it in their driveway under a tree with household tools."
Benjamin has owned a 1923 Model T touring car since the early 2000s. He estimated its four-cylinder 144 cubic-inch engine redlines at at about 1,200 rpm, and generates about 22 horsepower. There were also Model T roadsters, a coupe, a sedan and a wood-bed truck version. At one point, it was estimated that 60% of the autos on the road were Ford Model Ts.
Ford kept the design of the engine really simple.
"There are no pumps and there are really no accessories as you'd think of today," Benjamin said. "There is no fuel pump, there is no water pump, there is no oil pump. Everything is gravity or thermo-siphoned or something like that. The gas tank sits higher than the carburetor so the gas runs into it."
Benjamin's vehicle has an electric starter, but can be started with a crank. It also came with two electrical systems, an alternating current magneto which came with the car and an added direct current system off a generator turned by the engine.
"If for some reason you're going down the road and you are using AC to power the engine part," Benjamin observed. "If that system were to fail, you could just turn a DC system to power the engine. You don't have the same kind of pickup and punch you do on 20 volts AC but it goes."
While driving, the motorist had to keep an ear open for how the fuel was being ignited and to adjust a spark arrestor accordingly. Under certain conditions, the top speed of about 45 mph could be reached if the spark was adjusted just right.
A modern motorist used to "automatic everything" may not know what their looking at on the console and controls of a Model T. Even someone skilled in driving a manual transmission would need reorientation.
"The only two things that are the same operating it are the steering wheel and the brake pedal," he said. "The accelerator is on the steering column like a tractor. You are listening and advancing and retarding the spark with your left hand."
The right foot controls the service brake, and the left foot changes the gears.
"There were just two gears," Benjamin added. "Low and high. The third pedal in the middle of that cluster of pedals on the floor is only for reverse. You have to turn your toe in there and wedge it to go into reverse."
After purchasing the vehicle Benjamin said he practiced for weeks along the alley behind his house so that he'd know exactly what to do in traffic. He has also been rebuilding a spare engine in case the current one, rebuilt in 1990, gives up.
The vehicle has been fun to take to picnics, parades, been used in video and paintings. Benjamin stressed the car is meant to be used and enjoyed rather than treated like a museum piece. If it gets a little dirty or someone spills some ice cream, it's not a calamity.
Benjamin's "T" gets over 20 miles on a gallon of fuel, with regular unleaded gasoline doing just fine. Once the engine is hot, Benjamin said kerosene or a mix of alcohol could even be used. He noted that leaded fuels were introduced later with higher-performing vehicles like Packards and Cadillacs.
