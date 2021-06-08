UNIVERSITY PARK — Blair D. Siegfried, professor and chair of the Department of Entomology and Nematology at the University of Florida, has been named associate dean for research and graduate education and director of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Experiment Station in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, effective Oct. 1.
Reporting to the dean of the college, Siegfried will administer a research portfolio with annual expenditures averaging $115 million per year. He also will oversee 15 graduate education programs as well as the college's participation in nine intercollege graduate degree programs.
A native of Allentown, Siegfried earned his bachelor's degree in biology from Lock Haven University, his master's degree in entomology from the University of Florida, and his doctorate in entomology from Penn State. He spent a year as a postdoctoral associate in entomology and insecticide toxicology at Cornell University.
