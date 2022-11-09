State Police at Selinsgrove Fleeing and eluding
SELINSGROVE — Jeremiah Brice, 30, of Selinsgrove, has been charged after allegedly fleeing from troopers in a 2012 Nissan Ultima during an incident which unfolded at 9:05 p.m. Nov. 2 at East Snyder Street and North Strawberry Aly, Selinsgrove.
Troopers said they spotted Brice traveling at a high rate of speed. When troopers attempted to stop Brice, they said he exited his car and ran into his home, before ultimately exiting and being taken into custody.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 6 along Penns Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Jerry Shambach-Nowlen, 25, of Selinsgrove failed to negotiate a curve, skidded off the roadway and struck a boulder and shed.
Shambach-Nowlen was not injured. A passenger in the car, Amanda Cover, 35, of Selinsgrove, sustained a suspected minor injury.
Vehicle vs. deer
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a Nissan Sentra driven by a 28-year-old New Columbia woman struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Troopers said Brittany Smith was driving east on Route 52 at 8:29 p.m. Nov. 4 when her car struck a deer.
State Police at Montoursville Theft by deception
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — Justin Hoffman, 33, of Hguhesville, reported being defrauded out of nearly $1,000.
The incident was reported April 25 at 356 Highland Road, Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County.
Forgery
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Advance Auto Parts reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill.
The incident was reported at 4:36 p.m. Sept. 19 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Rape
NOYES TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported rape of a 4-year-old Renovo girl.
The incident was reported to have occurred between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 along Gratzmar Avenue, Noyes Township, Clinton County.
Arson
MILL HALL — Troopers are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire, reported at 1 a.m. Nov. 5 at Valley Hotel Bar, Main Street, Mill Hall.
