State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An 18 year old from Winfield escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:50 a.m. Sept. 2 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Elijah Easton lost control and traveled off the roadway. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A transfer was denied when troopers said someone attempted to transfer $200,000 from the account of Shena Pinto, 36, of Richfield, and Cherry Hill Hardwoods.
The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at 3150 Middle Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Middleburg man reported the theft of a 2012 Honda Civic.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 6:15 and 9 a.m. Aug. 24 along Greenhouse Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Keisha Zechman, 35, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $49 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred at 10:56 p.m. June 12 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of child abuse against a 2 year old Northumberland boy.
The alleged incident was reported at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 21 along Sportsmans Drive, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old Middleburg woman reported multiple accounts being opened in her name.
The report was made at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 7 along Peach Orchard Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Taichi Burton, 25, of Millersburg, has been charged after allegedly providing two individuals under the age of 21 with bottles of liquor.
The incident occurred at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 26 at 244 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Hughesville woman sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 7:39 p.m. Sept. 5 along Price Lane, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Toyota Highlander driven by Carolyn Brooks hydroplaned, struck a tree and flipped onto its side.
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — Justin Jimenez, 28, of Shamokin, was taken into custody on a warrant out of New Jersey.
He was taken into custody during a traffic stop conducted at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 4 along Route 42 and Roaring Creek Road, Conyngham Township, Columbia County.
