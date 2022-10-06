MECHANICSBURG — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Williams Grove Speedway officials have confirmed the Diamond Anniversary 60th Annual Champion Racing Oil National Open has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22.
The one-night-only affair will still offer a $75,000-to-win payout for racers. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washed away the first attempt with consistent rain falling all weekend long in Mechanicsburg.
The Oct. 22 date for the National Open would not be possible without support from several other Central Pennsylvania tracks working together in assistance of Williams Grove’s prestigious event. BAPS Motor Speedway has agreed to move its Saturday show to Friday, Oct. 21, while Port Royal Speedway has agreed to cancel its weekend plans.
For fans who already purchased tickets to the Saturday, Oct. 1, event and will not be able to return on Saturday, Oct. 22, refund options are available. Those who received print tickets can mail them in to the World of Outlaws office. For more details, email tickets@dirtcar.com.
When the event is contested, all eyes will be on the famed Outlaws vs. Posse rivalry. Travelers such as Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, David Gravel and more hope to steal the loot from locals like Lance Dewease, Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri and Freddie Rahmer.
Dewease won a rain-shortened National Open Preliminary at Williams Grove on Friday, Sept. 30, over Haudenchild, Macedo and Macri.
The season finale Williams Grove Champion Racing Oil National Open event will pay full points towards the 2022 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track championship, and the title will be decided at the conclusion of the 40-lap feature.
It will be the final race on the 2022 schedule.
Outlaws to visit Port Royal
PORT ROYAL — Another doubleheader in The Keystone State awaits The Greatest Show on Dirt this weekend.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Pennsylvania Posse will take their fierce rivalry through the Tuscarora Mountain range and into Juniata County for a second and third visit this year to “The Speed Palace” today and Saturday, Oct. 7-8.
Spreading the Nittany Showdown across two nights at Port Royal Speedway, the locals will host the travelers with a $15,000-to-win prize available in Saturday’s finale at the 1/2-mile.
It’s not a matter of “if” Anthony Macri wins a World of Outlaws race, but only “when” he does it, and that could potentially be this weekend. Among his nation-best 22 victories this year, eight have come at Port Royal Speedway; including a near-perfect five-for-six in All Star Circuit of Champions action at the 1/2-mile.
The Dillsburg native banked $60,000 in a come-from-behind win at the Tuscarora 50 in September at Port Royal.
Yoder wins Clinton County track championship
MILL HALL — Four drivers were in contention for the 2022 Limited Late Model Track Championship coming into the final race of the season Friday, Sept. 30, at the Clinton County Speedway.
In an race to the checkers, Jim Yoder, of Selinsgrove, won the race and secured his second-consecutive championship. Cory Long won the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver won the 270s and Hunter Flook won the Four Cylinders.
All four drivers in contention for the Limited Late Model Championship led a portion of the feature event in a contested battle. JR Toner started on the pole for the 25-lap feature event and led the first three circuits.
Jeremy Ohl advanced from his third starting spot and took the lead on lap number four. On lap number eight, Ohl was leading fellow championship contenders Matt Cochran, Jim Yoder and JR Toner, and Andrew Yoder was in fifth postion.
Cochran passed Ohl on lap number nine, as Ben Whitaker moved into the top five. Yoder passed Ohl for the second-place position at the race’s halfway point and set his sights on Cochran. The leaders encountered lapped traffic on lap 17, which made the race and the battle for the championship intense.
On one occasion going down the backstretch, Cochran passed a lapped car on the outside as Yoder passed the car on the inside, bringing cheers from the crowd during the final five laps. With three laps to go, Yoder made the pass for the win.
Cochran brushed the front stretch wall, which allowed Whitaker to take second. Cochran finished third, Andrew Yoder was fourth and Devein Fry was fifth.
Cory Long won the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver won the 270s and Hunter Flook won the Four Cylinders.
In the one-on-one streetcar drag racing competition, Gino Snyder, of Montgomery, drove his Honda Civic to victory lane over Blane Walizer, of Beech Creek, in a Jeep Cherokee.
The race was the final event of the season at the Clinton County Speedway. The celebration of the 2022 season will take place at the annual awards banquet, which will be held in February. Banquet details will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.