MECHANICSBURG — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Williams Grove Speedway officials have confirmed the Diamond Anniversary 60th Annual Champion Racing Oil National Open has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22.

The one-night-only affair will still offer a $75,000-to-win payout for racers. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washed away the first attempt with consistent rain falling all weekend long in Mechanicsburg.

