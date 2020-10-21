HARRISBURG — Washingtonville Municipal Authority, Montour County, has been awarded funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), to assist in replacing its current wastewater system, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Kurt A. Masser (R-107).
Through PENNVEST, the authority will receive $2.7 million in grant money and another $1.2 million in low-interest loans.
The project calls for the demolition and disposal of the existing treatment processing plant equipment. The new treatment process components include process tanks, sludge storage and disinfection effluent.
The existing system serves 259 residential customers within three municipalities of Montour County, and the population served has a household median income below the state average.
“I would like to congratulate the Washingtonville Municipal Authority officials for partnering with the state to improve their infrastructure,” Masser said. “Because of these efforts, the people of the Washingtonville area will be well served for many years into the future.”
PENNVEST offers grants and low interest loans to assist municipalities with sewer, storm water and drinking water projects. The program is designed to contribute to the long-term health of Pennsylvanians, while also fostering economic growth at the same time.
