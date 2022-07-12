WATSONTOWN — Emergency services workers were the star of the show at a Watsontown Borough Council meeting on Monday night, as members of the public and council offered their praises for the borough’s police and fire department.
Donna Bridge, founder of Kingdom Kidz Inc. puppet ministry, shared her heartfelt appreciation for the actions of Watsontown Police Officer Geoff Noviello and Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk for their response to an emergency call concerning her husband, Doug Bridge.
While loading a van in preparation for a parade in Turbotville, Doug Bridge collided with a picnic table, causing a serious laceration to his forehead. Donna said the emergency dispatcher kept her calm until Noviello arrived on scene and relieved Lisa Derr, Kingdom Kidz general manager, who had begun to apply first aid.
“(Noviello) came around down the alley, right over to Doug, and relieved Lisa, and applied pressure as much as he could but the bleeding would not stop,” she said. “Then within another few minutes there came a Warrior Run ambulance with two attendants who took over, but (Noviello) stayed there and he waited with us.”
Doug Bridge was loaded in the ambulance, but with both attendants working to try and halt the bleeding from his head, a driver was needed to transport him to the hospital and Funk answered the call.
“Doug, I don’t know what you were doing, but whatever it was you came. And he drove my Doug to the hospital and on the way we were praying,” Bridge continued. “Let me tell you something, it’s a miracle. No transfusion, no concussion, he was able to walk.... I thought, these guys were at the beginning, and (Evangelical Community) hospital was at the end and my husband was saved.”
As a token of their gratitude, Donna and Doug Bridge presented both Noviello and Funk with a card thanking them for their service and were joined in applause from residents in attendance.
“We’re just glad you’re OK, that was the most important thing,” said Noviello.
Throughout the meeting, Mayor Russ McClintock and members of council offered their own congratulations to the borough’s emergency responders for their work keeping the community safe during the July 4 holiday weekend.
“I did hear good remarks on foot patrol, especially during carnival week and Fourth of July; how good the police were in answering people’s questions, people going up to them and thanking them for being there,” said Councilman Dennis Confer, who also commended the Warrior Run Area Fire Department for pitching in to help the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company with its carnival after an afternoon fire pulled firefighters away from the festivities.
“We all, in this town, are very blessed and very thankful for our fire department and our police department, they’re both top notch,” added council Vice President Dan Folk. He and Councilman Todd Moyer also thanked the borough’s Department of Public Works for its help with recent events.
Chief of Police Chris Snyder said the Watsontown police have been assisting the Milton Police Department more regularly over the summer months to help fill gaps left by time off.
“We’ve had numerous serious calls, domestics with knives and stuff like that where you can’t send just one officer, so since we are mutual aid we have been tapped to assist often,” said Snyder. “And vice versa, if we have anything serious in nature they’re usually on their way up here before we even call, so it is a two-way road.”
During public comment, borough resident Rob Brown requested that the value of former Chief of Police Rod Witherite’s severance package be disclosed, citing concerns with the borough about management of taxpayer dollars. Borough solicitor Jon DeWald said the severance package totaled $85,000, noting that the amount was determined by benefits owed to Witherite as per details of his contract.
Brown also alleged that Witherite had filed a discrimination grievance with the borough, but DeWald later clarified that while the borough had received a letter from Witherite, it did not constitute an official grievance as the former chief’s contract did not provide the same avenues to lodge such complaints as other employees of the police department.
“(Witherite) was not a uniformed employee, so every other member of the police department — if they have an issue with the workplace conditions or they feel they’ve been disciplined improperly — they file a grievance and that’s in the contract, there’s a contractual provision for that,” said DeWald. “Chief Witherite was never part of that collective bargaining agreement... Anyone can submit anything to borough, but there would have been no grievance taken part of as part of that collective bargaining agreement.”
In other business, borough council approved the following:
• Amendments to Civil Service regulations as requested by the Civil Service Commission. The amendments, Snyder said, were minor clarifications to the the order of testing for new police officers, for which the commission is currently in the process of collecting applications.
• A tree pruning quote from Turbotville Landscape in the amount of $1,350.
• The appointment of Council President Greg Miller and Councilman Moyer to the Watsontown Memorial Youth Center board.
Councilman Fred Merrill was absent from the meeting.
