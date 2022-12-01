District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Simple assault
MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg woman has been charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest charges as the result of an incident which occurred Nov. 27 in Mifflinburg.
Police said a man showed up at the their station concerned about his girlfriend saying, “she was flipping out and he was afraid to return to their home.”
The man alleged the woman, Prudence L. Barrett, 39, was armed with a knife and had pointed the knife at his chest.
When police arrived, Barrett allegedly still had the knife in her hand and refused to be taken into custody, with officers having to tackle her to the floor. Police said Barrett also threatened to “take the officer’s heads off.”
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two people have been charged after allegedly taking between $7,000 and $14,000 worth of furniture and appliances from two apartments.
One count each of theft has been filed against Matt Vallati, 40, of South Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton, and Jamie Vallati, 44, no address given, as the result of an alleged theft which occurred at noon June 30 at 6480 Musser Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers allege the two took the items from apartments where they were tenants, owned by Richard Hofmeister.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 26 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Kierra Trivelpiece, 23, of Turbotville, was attempting to turn from Continental Boulevard onto the Interstate 80 eastbound on ramp when it struck a 2015 Kia Sportage driven by Corey Gascho, 45, of Niles, Mich. Trivelpiece was cited with turning movements and required signals.
Two-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 12:43 p.m. Nov. 26 along Route 44, at Whitmoyer Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Ford Transit Connect driven by Suann Leighow, 54, of Catawissa, turned onto Route 44 from Whitmoyer Road and was struck by a 2013 Honda Accord driven by Alicia Magargle, 44, of Turbotville.
Leighow declined to be transported, but was noted by troopers as sustaining an injury of unknown severity. She was cited with turning movements and required signals. Magargle was transported to Geisinger Muncy for treatment of unknown injuries.
Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two people escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:21 p.m. Nov. 23 along Route 54, east of Klondike Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Donna Young, 69, of Orangeville, struck the rear bumper of a 2008 Jeep Cherokee driven by Larry Randler, 60, of Danville, after Young became distracted by a piece of farm equipment.
Both drivers were belted and not injured. Troopers cited Young with following too closely.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Kittanning woman sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 12:18 p.m. Nov. 26 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 195, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Cheryl McNutt, 44, lost control, went off the roadway and struck a guide rail. McNutt, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries. She was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Alexis Centeno, 49, of Buffalo, N.Y., was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 8:32 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Domestic
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Karis Radke, 30, of New Columbia, was charged after allegedly striking a victim in the face, knocking their glasses off.
The incident occurred at 8:49 p.m. Nov. 19 at 8 Lahr Circle, White Deer Township, Union County.
PFA violation
TURBOTVILLE — Cody Gemberling, 33, of Watsontown, was charged after troopers said he violated a protection from abuse order.
The incident occurred at 10:05 a.m. Nov. 7 along Broadway Street, Turbotville.
Harassment
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Danville girl and a 14-year-old Danville boy were charged after allegedly striking one another.
The incident occurred at 9:56 a.m. Nov. 28 at Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
Theft
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Kristina Burd, 47, of Danville, reported the theft of mail from her mailbox.
The incident occurred between Nov. 23 and Nov. 28 at 123 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
Endangering welfare of children
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the report of an alleged abuse incident involving a 1-year-old Shickshinny boy.
The incident occurred at 8:24 a.m. Nov. 28 along Pleasant Grove Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after troopers said he threw a taco at Jadalynn Bradley, 20, of Milton, while complaining the taco was made incorrectly.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:06 p.m. Nov. 18 at Taco Bell, 155 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
After throwing the taco, Meyer allegedly smeared additional tacos on the windows near the entrance of the business.
