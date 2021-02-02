MILTON — Calls for increased security in Washington DC in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol are political, according to Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12).
Keller, who recently visited The Standard-Journal to discuss priorities during his first full term on Capitol Hill, said he feels safe in the city, and at the Capitol.
“I heard some members of Congress from the Democrat party talking about safety and security,” said Keller. “I don’t feel unsafe anywhere in the community, I don’t feel unsafe in Washington DC, I don’t feel unsafe in the Capitol.”
Keller denounced the violence committed Jan. 6 at the Capitol, and laid the blame for the insurrection solely at the feet of those who illegally entered the building. One Capitol police officer, Brian Sicknick, was killed, and 140 Capitol and D.C. officers were injured, according to multiple news reports. Some of the injuries were severe, including the loss of an eye and head, rib and spine injuries.
“What we saw on Jan. 6 was horrific, and the people that did that need to be held to account, absolutely, as with any kind of violence,” said Keller. “That needs to happen whether it’s in the nation’s Capitol, whether it’s in any of cities or towns across our country.”
When asked about leadership’s role in denouncing such violence, Keller turned to former President Ronald Reagan’s familiar quote related to personal accountability, “We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”
He also questioned the lack of outrage over protests spearheaded by left-leaning groups in cities across the nation.
“We watched this all summer where people’s houses and businesses got destroyed,” said Keller. “Where was the outrage and fear there?”
Keller disagreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s notion that the Capitol is not safe, and questioned the need for a continued presence of National Guard troops and fencing in the city.
“I think to put forth a narrative that we are not safe in Congress is wrong,” said Keller. “They have metal detectors outside the House chamber. If the speaker were serious about safety in that building, stop every car that goes onto the complex. They don’t make me go through the metal detector to go into the office building of the Capitol. I only have to do it to go into that chamber. Some of that is about show.”
Communication issues linger, Keller said, and the image it presents across the country, and the word, is not accurate.
“It’s not most Americans that have a problem communicating, it’s a very small group. I see the issue being our leaders. In Washington DC, I don’t know it’s necessary to keep (the troops) down there, that image.”
Respect for one another and a difference of opinion is lacking in Congress, Keller added. Personal attacks have preempted policy discussion, he said.
“I don’t know any member of Congress I’m afraid of. I don’t know any member of our community that I’m afraid of. I think we as leaders need to look each other in the eye and say, ‘Let’s talk about what we agree on, work on those items, things we agree on,’ he said. “Let’s have the discussion in a civil manner. Sometimes the conversations aren’t easy, but they are conversations. They are not attacks, they are not personal. I think what’s happened in the political climate is people have made it personal and they attack one’s character and their motive. That’s not what I’m about. I’m about focusing on the issue.”
Even as he is criticized for publicly questioning election procedure and processes in Pennsylvania, Keller said he is open to dialogue. Many, he said, criticize him without understanding the issue, or the stance he’s taken on the 2020 election.
“You don’t discount someone’s ideas or thoughts, even if you don’t agree with them,” he said. “I will have a discussion with anybody, and talk about issues and policy.
“We’ve been through a lot of things in America and the one thing I know is the American people are the hardest working, most thoughtful people in the world. There isn’t any problem we can’t solve when we just do a lot more listening.
“People don’t want to have a discussion.”
