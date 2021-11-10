Railcar owners to collect toys

NORTHUMBERLAND — On Saturday, Nov. 20, railcar owners from across the Northeastern United States will ride the North Shore Railroad from Northumberland to Berwick to collect toys and cash donations for the Toys for Tots campaign.
The group will also ride Sunday, Nov. 21, from Allenwood to Winfield.
This will be the 18th year the North Shore Railroads has hosted the North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) for the collection of toys.
Jeb Stotter, President of North Shore, said the railroad is pleased to host the ride.
NARCOA is a national organization that restores railcars and charters railroads around the country for excursions. The railcars, or speeders, were used by the railroads for track inspection and maintenance. Most railroads now use trucks equipped with rail wheels and the railcars were sold off to individuals.
In 2020, the group collected five pickup loads of toys which were needed to fill requests. They also raised $3,804.
For more information on NARCOA, visit, narcoa.org.
If you have any questions about the event, email Coordinator Larry Maynard at firefighter5@jlink.net.
If you were unable to meet the railcar riders along the tracks, toys can be dropped off at any Toys for Tots drop-box.
