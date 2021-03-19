LEWISBURG — Charges including felony retaliation against a victim were filed Thursday against Victor M. Medina, 36, of the Union County Jail, Lewisburg.
Papers filed Thursday indicated the chief deputy of the Union County Sheriff's Department called Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) and alleged that Medina had made numerous threats toward the deputy and his family. During the period from the beginning of the year to early March, threats were also made toward a separate deputy and his sister.
The deputies provided written statements to the BVRPD alleging that on March 1, Medina shouted profanity-laden threats of physical violence including homicide, racial slurs, and personal threats. They included sex assaults against family members of both deputies.
The alleged incident occurred when the deputies transferred three inmates from the Snyder County Jail to Union County. The allegations claimed the deputies were unable to process incoming inmates due to the loudness of the threats and noises from other inmates.
Medina, the release noted, was observed over a greater period of time by officers of several other law enforcement agencies stating he wanted to harm one of the deputies.
Unable to post bail, Medina remained in the Union County Jail after a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.