HARRISBURG — United Way of Pennsylvania is conducting a COVID-19 Impact Survey to assess the financial and household burdens that the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused on our state’s families.
This short, confidential survey asks Pennsylvania families about their experience with finances, housing and utilities, child care, food accessibility, transportation and health care during the last year.
An initial COVID-19 Impact Survey was conducted in August, to establish the ways in which Pennsylvania families were affected six months into the crisis.
Results from the survey can be found at https://www.uwp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020-COVID-19-Impact-on-PA-The-ALICE-Story.pdf. This second survey will compare the experiences of families at the beginning of the pandemic to now.
United Way of Pennsylvania represents 44 Local United Ways and United Funds across the Pennsylvania. This survey will help inform how to effectively support Pennsylvanians as they recover from the pandemic’s impact.
The survey is available at https://bit.ly/UWPsurvey. The survey, which is open through March 29, is also available in Spanish.
